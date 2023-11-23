Headlines

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

This cricketer can become the most expensive player in IPL history, he is not from India

One of India's richest actresses has never given a hit, her only film earned just Rs 3 crore, secret to her wealth is...

Viral video: Crocodile's deadly ambush on flying vulture shocks internet, watch

This man was once world’s richest, lost 70 billion dollars, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

This cricketer can become the most expensive player in IPL history, he is not from India

Viral video: Crocodile's deadly ambush on flying vulture shocks internet, watch

3 players who may take Rohit Sharma's place as ODI captain

7 superfoods to fight pneumonia 

Batters who scored most centuries in a year

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

One of India's richest actresses has never given a hit, her only film earned just Rs 3 crore, secret to her wealth is...

This actress lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns Rs 33 crore Switzerland house, carries Rs 13 lakh purse, her husband is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

One of India's richest actresses has never given a hit, her only film earned just Rs 3 crore, secret to her wealth is...

This actress in her early 30s has been in only one film that bombed at the box office and yet is one of the wealthiest film stars in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The key to being wealthy in any field is success. In arts and entertainment, that holds just as true. The richest actors and filmmakers are almost always those who have tasted the most amount of success. However, this does not hold true for one actress who counts herself among the richest in the Hindi film industry despite never having tasted box office success.

The extremely wealthy actress with no hits

Model-turned-actress Khushali Kumar is one of the wealthiest actresses in Bollywood today. As per multiple sources, the actress has a net worth of somewhere between Rs 50-85 crore ($6-10 million). While this does not put her in the list of A-grade actresses (most of whom have net worth of over Rs 200 crore), she is still among the richest in the new generation of actresses.

Khushali Kumar’s career so far

Khushali Kumar began her career in 2015 with appearances in some music videos. In 2019, she appeared in her first film – a short titled Jeena Mushkil Hai Yaar. The actress’ Bollywood debut was announced the same year but was later delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After a few more music videos, Khushali eventually made her debut with the thriller Dhokha in 2022. The film, which also starred R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana, was a failure at the box office, making only Rs 3 crore.

Khushali is soon going to be seen in her next film Starfish, where she plays a deep-sea diver. The film is set to release in theatres later this month. The actress is also awaiting the release of two other films – Dedh Bigha Zameen and Ghudchadi.

How is Khushali Kumar so wealthy?

One might wonder what the secret of Khushali Kumar’s wealth is if she has never tasted the success at the box office. The answer to that is that Khushali is the daughter of the late Gulshan Kumar, who founded the extremely successful T-Series empire. While her brother Bhushan Kumar actively runs the company, Khushali has also inherited a fair share of it, contributing to her wealth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘We are so back’: Open AI co-founder shares image as he returns with Sam Altman

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

Upgrade your home decor with trendy and beautiful table covers on Amazon

DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

Stay fashionable with amazing collection of stylish hand bags on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE