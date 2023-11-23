One of India's richest actresses has never given a hit, her only film earned just Rs 3 crore, secret to her wealth is...

This actress in her early 30s has been in only one film that bombed at the box office and yet is one of the wealthiest film stars in the country.

The key to being wealthy in any field is success. In arts and entertainment, that holds just as true. The richest actors and filmmakers are almost always those who have tasted the most amount of success. However, this does not hold true for one actress who counts herself among the richest in the Hindi film industry despite never having tasted box office success.

The extremely wealthy actress with no hits

Model-turned-actress Khushali Kumar is one of the wealthiest actresses in Bollywood today. As per multiple sources, the actress has a net worth of somewhere between Rs 50-85 crore ($6-10 million). While this does not put her in the list of A-grade actresses (most of whom have net worth of over Rs 200 crore), she is still among the richest in the new generation of actresses.

Khushali Kumar’s career so far

Khushali Kumar began her career in 2015 with appearances in some music videos. In 2019, she appeared in her first film – a short titled Jeena Mushkil Hai Yaar. The actress’ Bollywood debut was announced the same year but was later delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After a few more music videos, Khushali eventually made her debut with the thriller Dhokha in 2022. The film, which also starred R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana, was a failure at the box office, making only Rs 3 crore.

Khushali is soon going to be seen in her next film Starfish, where she plays a deep-sea diver. The film is set to release in theatres later this month. The actress is also awaiting the release of two other films – Dedh Bigha Zameen and Ghudchadi.

How is Khushali Kumar so wealthy?

One might wonder what the secret of Khushali Kumar’s wealth is if she has never tasted the success at the box office. The answer to that is that Khushali is the daughter of the late Gulshan Kumar, who founded the extremely successful T-Series empire. While her brother Bhushan Kumar actively runs the company, Khushali has also inherited a fair share of it, contributing to her wealth.