There was a time in Bollywood when horror films were an exciting genre on their own. They were not horror comedies, as seen today, but genuine psychological thrillers that left people scared and wanting more. Among all other directors and producers, Shyam and Tulsi Ramsay, credited as the Ramsay Brothers, were considered to be the pioneers of horror filmmaking. 37 years back, in May 1988, the Ramsay Brothers came up with an erotic supernatural horror film that gave audiences sleepless nights for days on end. The film was Veerana, starring Jasmin Dhunna, Hemant Birje, Vijayendra Ghatge, Vijay Arora, Satish Shah, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles.

The film revolves around a woman (played by Jasmin), who becomes possessed by the spirit of a dead witch and turns into a bloodthirsty creature who seduces and kills men. Veerana was made on a low budget, just over Rs 60 lakh, but went on to earn Rs 2.5 crores at the box office with Jasmin Dhunna, to this date, often being referred to as "one of the most iconic Ramsay monsters".

Over the years, Veerana also garnered a significant cult following by garnering immense success on home video and TV airings. Many are unaware that Veerana was initially rejected by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its sexual and horror imagery. However, the film was re-edited and released theatrically in May 1988. It went on to become one of Jasmin Dhunna's most memorable films.

Jasmin, who disappeared from the film world after the 1990 film Haatim Tai, still lives in Mumbai. A few years back, Shyam Ramsay, who directed Jasmin in Veerana, had said that he had plans to cast her in a sequel to the hit film.

