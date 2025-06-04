Despite the varied opinions, Govinda and Chunky Pandey's Aankhen, directed by David Dhawan, became a super hit. Made for around Rs 2.5 crores, Aankhen earned Rs 25 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 1993.

Govinda, who is often referred to as the King of Comedy in Bollywood, has been a part of some of the biggest hits in his film career. One of his most special films, to this date, is the 1993 movie Aankhen, starring Govinda in a double role, along with Chunky Pandey, Raageshwari, Ritu Shivpuri, Shilpa Shirodkar, Kader Khan, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Shakti Kapoor, and Raj Babbar. When Aankhen was released, it proved to be a juggernaut at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 1993. However, it was this very film that was once called 'crude' and 'vulgar' by none other than Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

In an interview from 1993-94 by Vancouver-based media house, Aamir Khan stated how a film works because of a good storyline and stars only help boost that success. The host then asked Aamir Khan if that was the case then why did a film like Aankhen worked wonders at the box office despite not having a good storyline.

To this, Aamir Khan replied saying, "David Dhawan jo film ke director hain, he’s a close friend of mine, and film mujhe personally pasand nahi ayi. Shayad David ko ye baat maloom bhi hogi, aur kyun itni badi hit hui ye main bhi nahi jaanta. Meri ye feeling thi ki, the film was too crude, for me it was vulgar, some of the scenes, toh isliye mujhe pasand nahi ayi. But maybe the audience liked it, I don’t know. (Aankhen’s director, David Dhawan, is a close friend of mine, and he probably knows that I didn’t like Aankhen at all. Why it became such a big hit, even I don’t know. I felt that the film was too crude and vulgar, at least in some of the scenes. Hence, I didn’t like it. But, maybe the audiences liked it, I don’t know)."

Despite the varied opinions, Govinda and Chunky Pandey's Aankhen, directed by David Dhawan, became a super hit. Made for around Rs 2.5 crores, Aankhen earned Rs 25 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 1993.

READ | IPL 2025 winner RCB receive Rs 20 crores prize money, their owner earned Rs 2164 crores in one day, know how much did they earn from one match