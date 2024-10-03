Twitter
Doctor shot dead on duty in Delhi hospital by 2 teens, police suspect targeted killing

Ex-star cricketer smashes 34 runs in an over, breaks commentators glass box, watch viral video

'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

Viral video: Daughter skips Math class, know what her 'crazy dad' did next, WATCH

Bollywood

One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..

Amitabh Bachchan also shared how the reason for him quitting these habits was not due to any religious beliefs, but because of the practical struggle of finding vegetarian food while traveling abroad.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 09:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..
Amitabh Bachchan is one of those Bollywood actors who speak openly on many issues related to his career and life. But few people know that there was a time when Amitabh Bachchan was struggling with an addiction. The Kalki 2898 AD star's 1980 interview with India Today is currently going viral, in which, Amitabh Bachchan openly spoke about his life as a chain smoker, drinker, and even a meat-eater.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared how the reason for him quitting these habits was not due to any religious beliefs, but because of the practical struggle of finding vegetarian food while traveling abroad.

"I don’t smoke, drink or eat meat. It isn’t anything religious but simply a matter of taste. In our family, my father is a vegetarian and my mother is not. Similarly, Jaya eats meat and I don’t," Amitabh Bachchan said.

He further said, "I used to eat meat – in fact, I used to drink and smoke as well but now I have given them up. In Calcutta I smoked 200 cigarettes a day – yes, that’s right, 200, but then I gave it up after coming to Bombay. I used to drink too – anything, we’d drink anything we could get our hands on but a few years ago I decided I didn’t really need it. My habits don’t cause me any problems except when I’m shooting abroad. Then, it becomes difficult to get vegetarian food."

Amitabh Bachchan, after the success of Kalki 2898 AD, is now set to star in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. The film is all set to release on October 11 and will mark his reunion with Amitabh Bachchan after Hum in 1991.

READ | This Rajesh Khanna actress rejected role that made Zeenat Aman a superstar, refused to marry Shammi Kapoor due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
