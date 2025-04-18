We are talking about the film Chhorii, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021. A remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi (2017), Chhorii starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, along with Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal.

Horror movies in Bollywood are not a new concept. For many years, filmmakers have attempted to break through to the audience by showing mind-chilling scenes in their films. However, there are some films after watching which, it feels like your heart has gotten stuck in your throat. Today, we will tell you about one of Bollywood's scariest films in recent times that was released on OTT but still managed to be such a hit that it made fans shudder in fear. This 2-hour, 9-minute-long film narrates the story of a woman and her three children. The level of fear shown in this film is such that even a scream will get stuck in the throat.

We are talking about the film Chhorii, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021. A remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi (2017), Chhorii, directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma, and Shiv Chanana, starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, along with Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal.

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the role of Sakshi, a woman who works in an NGO and lives with her husband Hemant. The couple is then shown absconding to their driver's village after Sakshi's husband is beaten and threatened by some people for not returning a loan. Hemant is then shown leaving the village to find a solution to their financial problems, asking Sakshi to stay back.

Nushrratt Bharuccha as Sakshi is teased by three children who turn out to be ghosts. As the story progresses, the suspense and fear start increasing. Sakshi starts seeing not only three children but also a woman. Later, she comes to know that all three children and the woman are dead. Who is behind this, and how the story is revealed, is very scary.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii is one of the best horror films to come out of Bollywood in a long time. Chhorii has a 6.7 rating on IMDb and, to this date, is well-liked by the fans. The success of the first film also prompted a sequel titled Chhorii 2, featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in leading roles. The sequel was just recently released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

READ | Meet Bhim Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh Bachchan's son, who is as handsome as any Bollywood actor, once lived in New York, works as..