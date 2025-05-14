The romantic comedy-drama film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, produced by Maneesh Sharma, was shot in Haridwar and Rishikesh, becoming the first Hindi film to be entirely shot in the twin temple towns. The script of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's film Dum Laga Ke Haisha was ready in 2007.

Some movies have stories that go straight to the heart and win the audience's heart with their messaging. One such film was released 10 years ago, which was highly praised by critics and fans alike. We are talking about the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, written and directed by Sharat Katariya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, in her film debut, in the lead roles. Surprisingly, Bhumi Pednekar was selected to play the lead role after the makers auditioned 100 girls. The role required the actress to be overweight, which is why she gained 30 kg to land the role.

Made on a budget of Rs 14 crore and shot in just 40 days, Dum Laga Ke Haisha earned a whopping Rs 113.85 crore worldwide. Dum Laga Ke Haisha received five nominations at the 61st Filmfare Awards, winning two. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. According to IMDb, Dum Laga Ke Haisha won a total of 28 awards. You can watch this film on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.