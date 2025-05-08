Released in India in May 2015, 10 years ago, Piku also starred Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The film marked a turning point in Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan's careers and went on to become a commercial success worldwide.

Amitabh Bachchan is called the megastar of the film industry, who has been a part of several successful films in his career. Today, we are going to be telling you about one Amitabh Bachchan film that was rejected by a star actress, but despite the production hurdles, it became a hit at the box office. We are talking about the 2015 comedy drama film Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, and starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. Piku went through some initial hurdles before its release, but it not only became a big hit at the box office, but also created history by winning 40 awards.

Released in India in May 2015, 10 years ago, Piku also starred Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The film marked a turning point in Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan's careers and went on to become a critical and commercial success worldwide. Made on a budget of Rs 42 crores, Piku earned Rs 141 crore worldwide, eventually earning more than three times its production cost. For Piku, Amitabh Bachchan also won his record-setting fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards. Piku won a total of 40 awards.

Piku beautifully showcases the bond shared between a daughter and her ageing, stubborn father. Deepika Padukone plays Piku Banerjee, who takes care of her father Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), who constantly complains about constipation. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's Piku is considered a cult classic among relationship-based films.

For the unversed, this film, which contributed immensely to Deepika Padukone's superstardom, was first offered to Parineeti Chopra, but she rejected it. Post that, the cast of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan was finalised in mid-2014.

READ | Meet actor who made debut with Rekha, worked with Dimple Kapadia, Padmini Kolhapure, still gave no solo hits, once became Madhuri Dixit’s driver for..., his name is..