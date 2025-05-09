Mard was a major box office success and emerged as the only Manmohan Desai film in which Amitabh Bachchan starred as a solo hero. Mard was super successful at the box office and emerged as the second highest-grossing film of the year.

Amitabh Bachchan, often referred to as the megastar of Bollywood, has worked in many memorable films in over five decades of his career. Today, we will tell you about one of Amitabh Bachchan's most iconic films, which was released 40 years ago. Released in 1985, we are talking about the film Mard, which was directed by Manmohan Desai and released in 1985, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh.

Mard was a major box office success and emerged as the only Manmohan Desai film in which Amitabh Bachchan starred as a solo hero. Mard was super successful at the box office and emerged as the second highest-grossing film of the year. If adjusted for inflation, Mard is one of the highest-grossing films released during the Diwali festival, more than Rs 450 crore nett, in today's time, approximately.

Mard tells the story of the era when India was ruled by the British. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played the character of Tangewala Raju, who leads a front against the British and protects the rights of Indians. One of the key points of Mard's success was also Amrita Singh's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan, who was 9 years older than the actress.

Many are unaware that Dimple Kapadia wanted to play the role of Ruby in the movie, but her hiring got stuck due to the fees. After this, Amrita Singh got the role to play the lead heroine.

Amitabh Bachchan's film Mard was a hit in theatres after its release and created history by doing tremendous business at the box office. This film made a strong record by earning 8 times more than its cost. It became so popular that it was also remade in Tamil as Maaveeran with Rajinikanth in the lead role. Mard, made for Rs 1 crore, earned Rs 8 crore at the box office.

