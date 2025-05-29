Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Chandra Barot did not take any remuneration for Don, but the film's success eventually made them immortal in people's hearts. Don especially helped catapult Amitabh Bachchan's superstardom, turning him into a phenomenon.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most renowned superstars in India, has been a part of the film industry for over 50 years, working in some of the most iconic films ever made. Today, we will tell you about one of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit films that helped save a producer's sinking career. Made on a budget of just Rs 70 lakh, this film earned crores at the box office despite being declared a flop in its first week. We are talking about Don, a Bollywood classic that almost didn’t get made but then went on to create history at the box office.

Don, directed by Chandra Barot from a story written by Salim–Javed and produced by Nariman Irani, starred Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role, alongside Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri, and Satyen Kappu. Don was a highly anticipated film that was surprisingly released without any promotions in 1978. It was declared a flop in its first week. The film became a hit due to one song, the chartbuster Khaike Paan Banaraswala, which was added post-release. This one song changed the box office fortune of Don, which went on to become an all-time blockbuster thanks to word of mouth. Don became a superhit, earning astronomical profits.

Don took a total of three and a half years to complete. The film's producer, Nariman Irani, was in huge debt before he decided to make Don. Though Nariman Irani tragically died from an accident on the set of another film he was working on, without enjoying the film's success, but the film's profits were given to his widow which helped her settle her husband's debts.

Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Chandra Barot did not take any remuneration for Don, but the film's success eventually made them immortal in people's hearts. Don especially helped catapult Amitabh Bachchan's superstardom, turning him into a phenomenon.

Released in 1978, Don became the third highest-grossing Indian film of that year and was classified a Golden Jubilee by Box Office India. Amitabh Bachchan's Don earned approximately Rs 7.2 crore at the box office. If adjusted for inflation, this amount would be over Rs 250 crore today.

