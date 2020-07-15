One month of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Kriti Sanon writes cryptic note on 'guilty laughter', 'delusions'

On July 14, 2020, marked one month of Sushant Singh Rajput passing away. Several celebrities took to their social media pages and remembered the late actor by wishing him peace and happiness wherever he is. Even Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty broke their social media silence after a month and paid a tribute to Sushant by sharing posts for him. Kriti Sanon, who worked with SSR in Raabta penned a short and cryptic note too.

The note read as "And in between guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions."

On Sushant's passing away, Kriti had attended his funeral among a few other celebrities. She also posted a heartbreaking condolence message on his death by suicide. The actor had written, "Sush... I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away... I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you... I couldn’t..."

Sushant and Kriti worked together in only one film - Raabta which released in 2017. The film was directed by Dinesh Vijan. The actors were also seen in a few television commercials and people loved their crackling chemistry.