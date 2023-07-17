One mistake destroyed this actress' career, missed chance to be Salman Khan's heroine, can you identify her?

Mamta Kulkarni was the not the first choice of film's director Rakesh Roshan as he wanted to cast Monica Bedi for Mamta’s role in Karan Arjun.

Released in 1995, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Karan Arjun' was a blockbuster. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Karan Arjun also starred Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni in important roles. But Mamta Kulkarni was the not the first choice of film's director Rakesh Roshan as he wanted to cast Monica Bedi for Mamta’s role in Karan Arjun but the film got out of Monica Bedi’s hands due to a big mistake committed by her. Karan Arjun proved to be the highest grossing film of 1995. The chemistry of Salman Khan and Mamta Kulkarni was appreciated by everyone.

In a recent interview with Sidharth Kannan, Monica Bedi revealed how she missed the opportunity to work with Salman Khan in Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun “At Subhash Ghai’s Holi party, Rakesh Roshan walked up to me. I knew he is an actor, I had watched his films. But I didn’t know he is also a director-producer. So, he came to me and did some small talk. He gave me his card and told me, ‘Come and see me tomorrow,'” she said.

Monica Bedi said that she did not know that Rakesh Roshan was a director too and hence, she got suspicious. “I was like why is he calling me over, he is an actor. I tore the card and threw it away. I was like there is something fishy. A few months later, my manager asked me ‘Why didn't you meet Rakesh Roshan? He was planning to cast you opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun.' I was like how would I know?”

She added, “I think I was too naive to understand things. At that time, I just used to watch films and know the actors and actresses. I wasn't aware who was the director or the producer...I don't regret that I was naive and silly. You aren't born smart. I have no regrets for anything I have done.”