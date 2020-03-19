Headlines

One killed in fire at apartment opposite Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat

A 20-year-old girl was killed and another woman seriously injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a residential building opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans bungalow.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 10:00 PM IST

A fire broke out at the sixth floor of Sea Spring Apartment which is situated opposite Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat on Thursday. This mishap led to an injury to a 38-year-old woman named Sifra Jafri while a 20-year-old girl named Evana Morrece was killed. The blaze was noticed on the six-storied building, at Bandra Bandstand, around 7.30 a.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze and retrieved the body of Evana, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. While Sifra was also rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in a critical state with more than 90 per cent burn injuries. The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is not yet known.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram page and shared a video of the flat ablaze. He wrote, "A level 1 fire broke out at a building in Bandra's Bandstand area on Thursday morning. Reportedly, the fire took place on the top floor of a residential building, which is diagonally opposite to Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. A 20-year-old female is said to be dead. Sad."

