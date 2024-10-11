Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan one flight made him 'Sharaabi'.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 82nd birthday today. In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he shared an intresting story about his film Sharaabi.

He revealed this anecdote while welcoming contestant Dinesh Kumar from Aligarh to the hot seat. As the show progressed, Big B asked a question related to the classic film Sharaabi from 1984, which led to the revelation of an interesting behind-the-scenes story. The actor said, "We were travelling to the West Indies from New York, with Kalyanji-Anandji’s orchestra, and Prakash Mehra (director) was with us. During the flight, Prakash Ji brought up the idea of Sharaabi. He outlined the entire story while we were in mid-air and asked for my thoughts. I simply said, ‘Okay, let’s think about it.’ When we returned, he had already written the script. However, the dialogues were incredibly long—some spanning 2–3 pages!”

Dinesh became excited about the film's shooting and asked more questions, prompting Big B to say in his signature style, "No, no, listen... the story isn't over yet." He then told director Prakash Mehra, "You’ve made me the Sharaabi for the entire film, and it takes time for a Sharaabi to speak. If I deliver these four-page dialogues, the film will end up being several hours long. Please shorten them." Prakash agreed, and the dialogues were shortened.

He shared a childhood story, revealing how the influence of his mother shaped him into the Angry Young Man. During Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, which airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh narrated an incident from his childhood when his friends beat him up. Crying, he went home and told his mother, Teji Bachchan, that his friends had assaulted him.

Teji Bachchan was a social activist. Seeing her son, she encouraged him to go back and confront those boys, which empowered young Big B to not let anyone dominate him. Amitabh mentioned that he returned and gave them a good beating.

