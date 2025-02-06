The film industry can be quite unpredictable. We have seen actors whose lives got changed for good with just one film. But we also have examples of a few talented artistes who have been part of some biggest blockbusters, however, they couldn't reap the benefit of the grand success and disappeared in a few years.

The actress who did only 50 films and then left Bollywood

Today we will discuss an actress who shared screen space with Salman Khan in one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s. She was a prominent part of this family entertainer, and her performance was appreciated by the masses. Still, she couldn't be the next big thing in Bollywood.

The Salman Khan co-star who left Bollywood is...

Sahila Chaddha, you might not know her by her name, but who can forget Rita from Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (HAHK) Yes, she's Rita from Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit's blockbuster family drama. Sahila hails from a well-known family. Before films, Sahila started her career as a model. Sahila was crowned Miss India and won 25 contests before becoming a Miss India. She is the daughter of a film producer. However, even after belonging to a film family, and starring in 1994's highest-grossing films, Sahila failed to become an established star and was cast in minor roles only.

Sahila's life after HAHK

After HANK, Sahila did a few films and worked with including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and Sanjay Dutt. Sahila starred in Ab Insaf Hoga, Namak, Aunty No. 1, and One Two Ka Four, and did her last film in 2008. Sahila did only 50 films, but she could never become a heroine.

Sahila Chaddha's latest Insta post

Where is Sahila Chaddha now?

Sahila got married to Nimai Bali, and they became parents to a girl. Currently, she is not active in films, but on social media she shares updates.

Last year in April she was contesting for CINTAA elections and asked her followers to support and vote for her.