'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

Bollywood

At IIFA 2024, Abhishek Banerjee shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan, and he revealed what the superstar whispered in his ears.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:16 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shah Rukh Khan with Abhishek Banerjee
Actor Abhishek Banerjee is flying high with the success of Stree 2. The actor was on a roll this year. Two of his films, Stree 2 and Vedaa were released on the same day, August 15. While Stree 2 was a record-breaking blockbuster, his second release, John Abraham's actioner was a major flop. 

After the success of his last film, Abhishek went to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2024. Before the main event, Abhishek shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan at the inaugural press conference held in Mumbai. SRK held Abhishek whispered something in his ear and hugged him. On the green carpet of IIFA, Abhishek revealed what Khan told him. While speaking to NDTV, Abhishek revealed, "Unhone mujhe gale lagaya and bola ke unhe mera kaam bahut pasand aya aur Vedaa mein bhi bahut pasand aya. Unhone meri dono pictures dekhi hain, guys (He hugged me and told me that he really liked my work, even Vedaa. He saw both my films)." He further added, "Once SRK hugs you, you feel you have arrived in this world. Ye dusra janam hai aapka (this is your second birth)."

The three-day awards (27-29 September) began with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ponniyin Selvan II won big at IIFA Utsavam 2024. Vikram secured the Best Actor (Tamil) award for his exceptional performance, and Aishwarya took home the Best Actress (Tamil) award for her stunning portrayal of Nandini in the same film. After winning the award, Aishwarya said, "Each of them in my heart is nominated. And each of them is a winner because the audience has loved that piece of cinema. So thank you for your love. Thank you for your support."

Other major winners of the night included Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which won Best Picture (Tamil), and Nani, who took home the Best Actor (Telugu) award for Dasara. The IIFA Awards 2024 are set to be held on September 28, hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, promising yet another unforgettable night of glamour and performances by stars like Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

