Bollywood

Once number 1 TV actress, this Miss India was top badminton player, quit films when heroes refused to work with her

Meet the actress who quit films after actors refused to work with her and now stays away from the limelight.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

Edited by

From Ayushmann Khurrana to Shah Rukh Khan, many Bollywood actors started their acting journey on the small screen and featured in mainstream cinema winning the hearts of the audience. However, there is one actress who first made her Bollywood debut, but later quit films and became number 1 TV actress. 

The actress we are talking about was once one of the most desirable, however, heroes rejected to work with her after which she left films and started to make her name on the small screen. She is none other than Shikha Swaroop. 

In 1988, Shikha Swaroop won the title of Miss India International while she was still in college. Apart from this, she won a gold medal in the All India Pistol Shooting Championship in 1988. In addition to modelling and being the brand ambassador for many products she was a fashion model for over 400 shows in India and abroad. She was also a national-level badminton player. At 5 feet 11 inches tall, she was the tallest actress at the time and according to reports, due to her height, she had to face major setbacks in her career. 

Shikha Swaroop made her Bollywood debut in the film Awaaz De Kahan Hai in 1990, after which she starred in several films alongside stars like Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Akshay Kumar among others. Her other films include Tahalka, Policewala Gunda, Pranlal Mehta's Police Public, Gulshan Kumar's Naag Mani, Kayda Kanoon, Pyar Hua Chori Chori, Cheetah, and Thanedarni. 

Her career in the film industry was quite short-lived and she starred with Dharmendra in her last film Policewala Gunda in 1995. The actress mostly starred in multi-starrer films in her career span of 5 years and the films in which she starred as the lead actress, failed at the box office. According to News18, one of the reasons behind Shikha not getting big films was her height. Actually, then the heroes did not like to star opposite actors taller than them and replaced her. This is the time when the lead actresses were finalized with the consent of the heroes. 

Shikha Swaroop then turned to Television which earned her much fame. The actress starred in the TV show Chandrakanta in 1994 as the lead and this show made her a household name in India. The actress then went on to feature in several hit shows like Yug, Andaaz, Amarprem, Anupama, Kahani Chandrakanta Ki and she also played the role of Kekiye in Ramayan in 2012. The actress now stays away from the limelight and is also not active on social media.

