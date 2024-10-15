In November 2023, the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral, wherein she was seen dressed in a black workout outfit inside an elevator.

Rashmika Mandanna experienced cybercrime impact when her deepfake video went viral. The actress has now taken up a role to raise awareness about its dangers and promote online security. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday appointed her as brand ambassador of cyber safety promotion. In this role, she will be responsible for promoting a range of national programs designed to inform the public about cybercrimes such as deepfake technology, malicious AI-created content and other online scams.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Animal actress spoke about her mission to create awareness among people about the dangers of cybercrime as a brand ambassador of I4C. “We live in a digital age, and cybercrime is at an all-time high. As someone who’s experienced its impact, I believe it’s time for stricter measures to protect our online world. Let’s unite to build a safer cyberspace for ourselves and future generations. I want to bring awareness and protect as many of you as possible from cybercrimes so as I take on the role of brand ambassador for I4C. Let me and the Government of India help you—report cybercrimes by calling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in,” she captioned the video that featured her in a traditional outfit.

For the unversed, Rashmika became the target of Deepfake technology as her face was digitally placed over a video of British influencer Zara Patel. The video showed a woman with her face, wearing a black swimsuit entering an elevator. Following this celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Naga Chaitanya called for legal action. Subsequently, Delhi Police nabbed, Eemani Naveen, the main accused behind her viral deepfake video.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will next be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. Apart from this, the actress has an exciting lineup including Chhava co-starring Vicky Kaushal; Sikandar alongside Salman Khan and Vampires of Vijaynagar with Ayushmann Khurrana.