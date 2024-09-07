Twitter
Bollywood

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

This actor, who has no solo hits in 26 years, was once called Bollywood's fourth Khan.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 09:44 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...
Fardeen Khan
The three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir, have been ruling the film industry with their hits and blockbusters. However, do you know that there was another actor who called Bollywood’s fourth Khan? 

Yes, the actor we are talking about belongs to the family of superstars. He started his career with flop, but gained success with his performaces. However, later left films and has now made a comeback. He is none other than Fardeen Khan. 

 Fardeen Khan is the son of Bollywood actor, director, and producer Feroz Khan. Fardeen made his acting debut in 1998 with a leading role in the romance film Prem Aggan, though his performance was appreciated, the film fell flat at the box office. 

He then starred in survival thriller Jungle but his career marked a turning point after he received critical recognition for the 2001 romantic thriller Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. When Fardeen entered Bollywood, the audience felt that he would last a long time in the acting world. 

Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta revealed that director Sajid Khan predicted that Fardeen Khan would be the fourth Khan of Bollywood. He said, “Sajid Khan would often say that he (Fardeen) is the fourth Khan who only threatens to become a superstar. Maybe he's just taking his time.” 

Fardeen Khan has had only three hits in his career of 26 years including No Entry, Bhoot, and Heyy Babyy. However, in this long span of career, he had no solo hits. In fact his recent release Khel Khel Mein has also tanked at the box office. 

The actor left films after giving continuous flops in Bollywood and later decided to make a comeback to films with Khel Khel Mein which also flopped. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Visfot. 

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, in Visfot, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh play two men from different backgrounds but they find their fates intertwined. The film follows the story of 'two families, one living in a Mumbai slum and the other in a luxurious high-rise, whose paths intertwine unexpectedly. Visfot is scheduled for an OTT release on JioCinema on September 6, 2024.

