Once busiest Indian actor, this star signed 70 films after back-to-back blockbusters, hasn't given solo hit in 25 years

This star from the 80s and 90s once signed 40 films at one time, but has zero hits as a lead in the last 25 years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Success in cinema guarantees more work, at least for actors. They are, after all, the face of the films. The success and failure of these films determines their visibility in the mainstream and the quality of work they got. So it’s no surprise that one particular leading man was able to sign 70 films after initial success. And while that success did last – it did not last forever. And the hits soon dried up.

The star who signed 70 films at one time

Govinda made his acting debut in 1986 with the film Tan-Badan but his first release was Ilzaam, which was a sucess. The actor followed it up with another hit – Love 86. As Khudgarz (1987) also became a hit, the actor was flooded with offers. In an interview with Lehren Retro in the 80s, Govinda revealed that at one point he had signed 70 films, many of which were never made, however. Through the 90s, Govinda shifted to comedies and established himself as the king of the genre with hits like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Banarasi Babu, Hero No 1, and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. However, as the end of the decade approached, Govinda’s career slumped.

Govinda’s career struggles and zero solo hits in 25 years

The 1998 release Dulhe Raja was Govinda’s last solo hit. The actor did appear in some successful films after this, but they were either ensembles or two-hero films, such as Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Bhagam Bhag, and Partner. Despite this, Govinda has a turbulent time in the first decade of the 21st century as his solo lead films like Albela, Raja Bhaiya, Naughty at 40, and many others failed miserably at the box office.

The actor has still continued to work in films but after 2010, he took on supporting roles in bigger films like Raavan, Kill Dil and a few others. Success has still eluded the once successful star. His last release – Rangeela Raja in 2019 – earned only Rs 34 lakh.

