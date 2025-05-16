At one point, Vimi owned a huge house, luxury cars, and a huge wardrobe. She was not only referred to as the 'Most Beautiful Actress of Bollywood' but was also the highest-paid actress at the time. But all of Vimi's success was short-lived as soon, her films began to flop.

There have been many such stars in Bollywood who made their place in the film industry, reached the height of fame, then suddenly disappeared one day and when they left the world, they were anonymous. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who lost her fame and money, got addicted to alcohol, faced physical abuse in marriage, and ultimately died in poverty. We are talking about none other than yesteryear star Vimi, who worked in films such as Ashok Kumar's Aabroo, Sunil Dutt's Hamraaz, and Shashi Kapoor's Patanga.

Born in 1943 in Jalandhar, Punjab, Vimi was discovered by music director Ravi at a party in the 60s. Vimi was already married to Shiv Agarwal at the time. The couple also had two children, one son and one daughter. Vimi's husband was in support of her film career and the couple soon moved to Mumbai where Vimi made her debut opposite Sunil Dutt in Hamraaz. Vimi then went on to work in films like Aabroo, Patanga, Nanak Nam Jahaz Hai, and Guddi, among others.

At one point, Vimi owned a huge house, luxury cars, and a huge wardrobe. She was not only referred to as the 'Most Beautiful Actress of Bollywood' but was also the highest-paid actress at the time. But all of Vimi's success was short-lived as soon, her films began to flop, forcing her to only pose for photoshoots in magazines. Not only her professional life, Vimi's personal life was also full of turmoil.

In the mid-70s, Vimi got separated from her husband. In an obituary released after her death, it was also revealed that she faced domestic abuse while she was married.

Despite this, Vimi did not give up on love. She soon began a relationship with a film broker named Jolly, who allegedly exploited her and even forced her into prostitution. After getting out of this toxic relationship, Vimi started a textile business in Calcutta. After her business failed miserably, Vimi was forced to sell her assets to pay off debts, leaving her homeless.

By her early 30s, Vimi was fully bankrupt. Shattered by her professional and personal life, Vimi took refuge in alcohol, and her health took a turn for the worse. In 1977, Vimi died at 34 due to liver disease caused by alcohol consumption. Vimi was all alone and had no one by her side, the proof of which is that her body was dishonourably taken to the crematorium in a thela hand cart after her death.

