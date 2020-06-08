On World Oceans Day, Katrina Kaif shares video of swimming with her 'incredible friend'

Katrina Kaif's water baby version was first seen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actor played the role of a diving instructor in the film and many fans wished to get instructed by someone like her for their real-life experience under the ocean. Today, on World Oceans Day, the actor shared a glimpse for her love for the ocean while swimming underwater with a huge fish beside her. Katrina is seen enjoying her time to the fullest, indeed.

In the video, the Bharat actor is seen wearing a white swimsuit and swimming gracefully like a mermaid. The video is taken from one of her holidays she took in the past years. Katrina captioned the video stating, "#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend".

Check out the video below:

Earlier talking about Katrina's fitness regime, er instructor Yasmin Karachiwala had said, "Working on her legs is what Katrina's favourite is. We train differently for the various looks each role demands. Curtsy lunge is her favourite exercise. Her routine includes a lot of functional training combined with Pilates and an hour of cardio every day."

She also said, "Katrina is a strong girl and loves challenges. She makes me work out with her as she likes to ensure that she trains as hard as me. Her strongest asset is her mind; if/when she sets her mind to do something, she achieves it. She never shies away from something because she thinks she might not be able to do it."