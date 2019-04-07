On World Health Day, Malaika Arora ditches Yoga and Pilates for 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Malaika Arora is the epitome of hotness and fitness. She has raised the temperature time and again with all of her hot appearances. Malla, as Karan Johar calls her, has now gone ahead and grooved to her most popular song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the movie 'Dil Se'. The original song featured Shah Rukh Khan along with her. The duo danced on the top of a train, something which was very novel at that time.

While we celebrate World Fitness Day today, Malaika Arora had her way of ringing in the day which she considers her own. She made her whole team at The Diva Yoga come up and dance on her song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. Malaika got most recognition post that song. Her beauty was later also appreciated for the song 'Munni Badnaam Hui' from Salman Khan's 'Dabangg'. Interestingly the actor is shooting for 'Dabangg 3' currently.

Sharing the video of her dancing in a white tank top, Malaika wrote on Instagram, "On #worldhealthday I got my entire team at the divayoga to #chaiyyachaiyya with me n jus have some fun... thank u my entire team n my partner in crime Sarvesh Shashi."

Malaika is currently in news for her upcoming reported wedding with Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife is a 45-year-old woman but she doesn't look a day older than 25. Meanwhile it is being reported that the actress would walk the aisle in a Mumbai Church this month.