On World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap bears her scars in a beautiful backless shot, announces 'Today is my day'

On the occassion of World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap -- author, soon-to-be director, and the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana -- took to Instagram and shared a beautiful backless shot, bearing her surgery scars.

Last year, Tahira was diagnosed with pre-invasive cancer-DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.

Here's the post:

She captioned the photograph:

"Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour.

There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured.

To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, “Leading an undefeated life is eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge. However many times we’re knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward.”

A proud survivor of breast cancer, Tahira made her ramp walk debut at the recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week.

On the work front, Tahira is all set to make her Bollywood debut as a director. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by T Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar and will star Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher.

Tahira, who has been a professor and a teacher, has made a short film, 'Toffee', before. Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 10 years now, and have two kids together.