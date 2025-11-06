On Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show, Farah Khan REVEALS why actors have affairs on set: 'It is just out of...'

On Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, affairs among actors have constantly been a subject of discussion. During a segment, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Ananya Panday, and Farah Khan were asked to either agree or disagree if older people are better at hiding affairs than younger people.

Farah Khan has been a part of the film industry for many years, not only as a popular choreographer but also as a reputed filmmaker. Farah Khan has also worked with some of the biggest superstars of the film industry over the years, which is why her recent appearance on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s show, Two Much, is going viral, especially her comments on actors having affairs on film sets.

Discussing how she got her debut film, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi (2012), Farah Khan said, "Actually, I don’t know why I did it. I think I was sitting faaltu (useless) and then Boman (Irani) called me, and Sanjay Bhansali came to my house and said, ‘I will be on set every day.’ And Boman, it was good to work with him."

Farah Khan reveals why actors have affairs on film sets

Revealing her experience working on a film as an actress, Farah Khan passed a cheeky comment and said, "I became one (actress), and I decided, this is never for me. I hated it. You just have to sit and wait," adding, "I told Boman, ‘Now I know why people must be having affairs on set, because it’s just out of boredom'."

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show sparks a row about actors having affairs

On Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, affairs among actors have constantly been a subject of discussion. During a segment, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Ananya Panday, and Farah Khan were asked to either agree or disagree if older people are better at hiding affairs than younger people. While Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan, and Ananya Panday agreed, Kajol disagreed with the sentiment, saying, "I feel younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, affairs."

