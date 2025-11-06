On Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show, Farah Khan REVEALS why actors have affairs on set: 'It is just out of...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video

Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'

Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement after 3 years?

How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause of death

Who is 'Brazilian Model' Larissa Nery, whose photo Rahul Gandhi used in Haryana 'vote chori controversy? Here’s her reaction

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's aunt calls Farrhana Bhatt 'terrorist'; her family takes legal action, seek Rs 1 crore and...

K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 Set for 2029 Release: Everything you need to know about this most-awaited sequel

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as KGF Chacha, passes away

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know poorest, richest candidates

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

On Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show, Farah Khan REVEALS why actors have affairs on set: 'It is just out of...'

On Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, affairs among actors have constantly been a subject of discussion. During a segment, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Ananya Panday, and Farah Khan were asked to either agree or disagree if older people are better at hiding affairs than younger people.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 11:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

On Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show, Farah Khan REVEALS why actors have affairs on set: 'It is just out of...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Farah Khan has been a part of the film industry for many years, not only as a popular choreographer but also as a reputed filmmaker. Farah Khan has also worked with some of the biggest superstars of the film industry over the years, which is why her recent appearance on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s show, Two Much, is going viral, especially her comments on actors having affairs on film sets. 

Discussing how she got her debut film, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi (2012), Farah Khan said, "Actually, I don’t know why I did it. I think I was sitting faaltu (useless) and then Boman (Irani) called me, and Sanjay Bhansali came to my house and said, ‘I will be on set every day.’ And Boman, it was good to work with him." 

Farah Khan reveals why actors have affairs on film sets 

Revealing her experience working on a film as an actress, Farah Khan passed a cheeky comment and said, "I became one (actress), and I decided, this is never for me. I hated it. You just have to sit and wait," adding, "I told Boman, ‘Now I know why people must be having affairs on set, because it’s just out of boredom'."

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show sparks a row about actors having affairs 

On Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, affairs among actors have constantly been a subject of discussion. During a segment, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Ananya Panday, and Farah Khan were asked to either agree or disagree if older people are better at hiding affairs than younger people. While Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan, and Ananya Panday agreed, Kajol disagreed with the sentiment, saying, "I feel younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, affairs."

READ | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date REVEALED! Couple to get married on..., at...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as KGF Chacha, passes away
Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...
Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut
From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates
Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know poorest, richest candidates
PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video
PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer repl
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE