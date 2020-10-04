On Soha Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen photo with Taimur, Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an unseen photo posing with Soha Ali Khan and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

On Soha Ali Khan's 42nd birthday, social media pages are flooded with wishes. After Kunal Kemmu wished his loving wife on her special day, it was the turn of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo posted an unseen photo with not only Soha but their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The rare black and white photo is clicked at a birthday celebration. In the photo, Inaaya is seen clinging on to Kareena while being in the arms of Soha. While Taimur seems lost in thoughts.

Kareena wished Soha by writing, "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you... We love you @sakpataudi..."

Check out the photo below:

Kareena and Soha share a great bond as friends and also sisters-in-law. During the launch of Soha's book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous back in 2017, Kareena had spoken about her relationship with her.

She stated, "I have rarely been intimidated by anyone and media knows. But if there’s one person in the family I am completely in awe of, it is Soha. I’m always a little nervous when I am having dinner with Saif and Soha, I’m like ‘Oh my God, I am never going to understand this conversation.’ If Kunal can’t, there’s no way I can! Soha has always been so polite, like ‘Hi, what’s up, did you buy anything, so what’s the gossip?’ I’m like, ‘Oh God, I feel so small and lame! But it’s okay. I think we have found our way."