On Sharmila Tagore's birthday, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan pen heartfelt wishes

Sharmila Tagore is one of the prominent actresses of Indian cinema who made her mark by giving superlative performances in films like 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Mausam', 'Amar Prem', and many more. Sharmila was also known for her bold choices and breaking the stereotypical image of an actress. Today is the veteran actress's birthday and her family has taken their love to social media.

Sharmila's granddaughter, Sara Ali Khan wished her badi ammi with an adorable picture on social media and she expressed her admiration towards Tagore by saying, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah, I hope that I can always make you proud."

The National Award-winning actress's daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a vintage image of Sharmila on her Insta story and acknowledged her by stating, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law, Iconic (sic)."

Sara's picture with her granny has garnered enough love where some are stating that she resembles her granny

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand. L. Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.