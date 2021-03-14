On Rohit Shetty's birthday, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi' release date announced

After a year of wait, the makers of Sooryavanshi announced the new release date of the film. On the occasion of Rohit Shetty's birthday, it's confirmed that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is set to hit the big screens on April 30, 2021. The film was all set to release on March 24, 2021, but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the theatres are open, Sooryavanshi is finally hitting the screens much to the excitement of the fans.

In a statement, Rohit Shetty wrote on his Instagram page, "Sooryavanshi in cinemas 30th April. Dear audience & fan clubs of my actors. I know you have patiently waited a whole year for the release of SOORYAVANSHI and we couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film in theatres on 30th April 2021. As you all must be aware that theatres in Maharashtra have been currently permitted to run at 50% auditorium capacity as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and we support The Government of Maharashtra's decision in doing so. However, the silver lining is that the vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing too… More than 2.5 crore people across India and more than 22 lakh people in Maharashtra have been vaccinated so far. We, therefore, believe that by the time our film comes out, it will be safe for you & your family to walk into a cinema hall and we also hope that the restrictions on the auditorium capacity are lifted by then. On a personal note, I urge you all to get the elders in your family vaccinated and when the time comes, to also take the vaccine yourself. I got my mother vaccinated recently and it's safe. The promotions of our film shall begin on 10th April 2021. Stay safe. See you at the movies."

Check out the announcement below:

Sooryavanshi promotions will kickstart from April 10, 2021. The film also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special appearances reprising their roles as Singham and Simmba respectively.