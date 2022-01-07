On Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary, wife Sutapa reveals which songs she sang for him a day before his demise

From 'Hindi Medium' to 'The Lunchbox,' Irrfan Khan has left an indelible mark and a legacy that will live on. Without a question, he was one of Bollywood's most brilliant actors, with a long list of films to his credit. After a protracted fight with cancer, his death in April 2020 came as a shock, and the entire country grieved his passing. Sutapa Sikdar, his wife and a writer, revealed insights about the actor with Pinkvilla on his 55th birthday.

Sutapa had written on Facebook last year, in a heartfelt post, that she and her friends sung some of Irrfan Khan's favourite songs to him the night before he died. Sutapa told Pinkvilla that Irrfan was unconscious at the time, but tears were streaming down his face. When asked about the songs she sang for him, Sutapa said, “Jhoola kinne dala re, amraiya, jhoole mora saiyaan, loon main baliyaan… from Umrao Jaan, Lag jaa gale ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho (Woh Kaun Thi?), the ghazal Aaj jaane ki zid na karo… and some Rabindra sangeet. He was unconscious but he had tears rolling down.”

Last year on Irrfan’s death anniversary, Sutapa Sikdar had shared a lengthy note adding how hard were the days after the late actor's death. "The days went by with umpteen responsibilities, some extremely new ones like signature galore for changing of name. My fingers kept stopping on that how could I just take his name away and make it Sutapa, I was unable to sign. Took a day off and the name game played on my mind. Like a film in a projector.”