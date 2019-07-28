On Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, Sonam K Ahuja wishes him by sharing a new and romantic still from 'The Zoya Factor'

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is all set for his second Bollywood film which is The Zoya Factor. In the much-awaited film, the actor is paired opposite Sonam K Ahuja, who plays the titular role Zoya. The film is based on the book of the same title written by Anuja Chauhan. In the film, DQ will be seen playing the role of the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, while Sonam will be seen as an executive in an advertising agency.

Today, on the occasion of Dulquer's birthday Sonam took to her social media pages and shared a new still from The Zoya Factor to wish the actor. In the photo, DQ is seen hugging Sonam and they can't stop laughing. Sonam posted the photo with a caption hinting on being a lucky charm. She wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day @dqsalmaan! They say the number 28 represents leadership, self-determination and independence! Guess lady luck has always been generous to you! Hope you have a great year ahead!"

Check out the photo below:

A few weeks back, Sonam announced the new release date of The Zoya Factor by tweeting, "We're back after the strategic timeout Catch #TheZoyaFactor in cinemas on 20th September 2019. Starring @dulQuer, directed by #AbhishekSharma. @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms"

The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty Deora and Aarti Shetty.

Earlier talking about Dulquer, Sonam stated to a portal, "Dulquer is really cute and such a good actor. I have seen his film OK Kanmani and he was fabulous in that. I really liked him in that movie."