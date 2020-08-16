On David Dhawan's birthday, BTS pic from 'Coolie No 1' featuring Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan in candid moment goes viral

A BTS image from the sets of 'Coolie No 1' has been going viral. Lead actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, director David Dhawan and renowned cinematographer Ravi K Chandran can be seen in the picture. While David, Sara and Ravi were looking into the camera, Varun had his eyes on Sara.

In the picture, Ravi was seated behind the camera while David Dhawan took the directorial's chair, literally. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan shook hands. While Varun grinned while looking at Sara, she nearly laughed while looking at the camera.

Both Varun and Sara donned a traditional outfit for the scene. Sara was even seen wearing jhumka and bangles. Meanwhile, a store with Box Office written on it, and a street-side vendor stall could also be seen in the picture. For the uninformed, 'Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha' tha is also being recreated for Varun-Sara's 'Coolie No 1'.

Here's the picture:

Co-incidentally, the image went viral on David Dhawan's birthday today i.e. on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The filmmaker turned 65-year-old. Varun recently shared a cute post for his father in which he thanked senior Dhawan for guiding him through successes and failures.

In his video, Varun could be seen reminscising his childhood as he flips through family photos. Varun also stated that David Dhawan was never the typical father. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "Happy birthday Papa!! Thank u for teaching me to handle success and failure.Thank you for not only being my dad... but also my friend!"