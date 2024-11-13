A viral video of her is going viral on social media where Shrima Rai can be seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham iconic moment with her husband, Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the headlines for the past few months amid rumours of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. There is no confirmation about the same from either the Rai or the Bachchan family. Now, amid this, a video of Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law is going viral on social media where she can be seen dancing with the actress's brother. Aishwarya Rai's bhabhi Shrima Rai may be away from the film world but she is a popular social media influencer with over 120000 followers on Instagram.

While many users on Instagram appreciated Shrima Rai for the cute video, others flooded the comment section, asking Shrima Rai about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours.

Watch the viral video here

One user wrote, "She is making fun of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan," while another said, "Is Aishwarya staying separately?" A third user wrote, "Are the rumors about Aishwarya Rai's marriage true?"

Media reports, for the past few months, have been flooded with reports of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's separation. There are unverified speculations not only about Aishwarya Rai living separately from the Bachchan family but also rumours about Abhishek Bachchan's affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. Neither of them have either confirmed or denied any reports so far but eagle-eyed fans have noticed their public absence from each other's life.

