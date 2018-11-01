On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 45th Birthday, we answer 10 most Googled questions on the beauty queen

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrates her birthday on November 1, is the brightest star in the Bollywood galaxy. The actress has won several accolades for her contribution to Indian cinema. A regular at Cannes Film Festival, Aish proved her detractors wrong by bagging important roles in popular Hollywood films. Today she is a wife and a mother of one. And, that aspect of her life has only added to her popularity.

While there's hardly anything about the female superstar's life that's hidden from public knowledge, there are still several things that provoke people's curiousity.

On her 45th birthday, we answer 10 most Googled questions on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan -

1. Is Aishwarya Rai South Indian?

Thanks to her impeccable performances in films like 'Iruvar' (1997), 'Devdas' (2002), 'Chokher Bali' (2003) and 'Raincoat' (2004), many believe that Aishwarya is Bengali. But in reality she is a South Indian. Aishwarya Rai was born into a Tulu-speaking family in Mangalore, Karnataka on November 1, 1973. Her father, Krishnaraj, was an Army biologist, while her mother, Brinda, is a homemaker. She has one elder brother, Aditya Rai, who is an engineer in the merchant navy.

2. How old was Aishwarya when she was crowned the Miss World?

Aishwarya was just 21-year-old when she represented India in Sun City, South Africa on November 19, 1994. She had competed with contestants from 86 countries to win the Miss World title.

3. Aishwarya's winning answer

While Aishwarya's beauty and confidence impressed the judges greatly, her answer to the finale question was the real clincher. She had chosen judge and actress Katherine Kelly Lang, who asked her the question, "What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?" Without wasting time, Aishwarya had articulately said, "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged, and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up - of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person. A real person."She was crowned by Miss World 1993, Lisa Hanna of Jamaica.

4. What is the first film of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

She made her acting debut in 1997 with a dual role in Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar'. She went on to make her Bollywood debut that same year in the romantic comedy 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' opposite Bobby Deol. Her acting-skills, dedication and beauty pushed Rai to the forefront of the “New Bollywood.”

5. Her first Hollywood film?

In 2004 Rai starred in 'Bride and Prejudice', a music- and dance-filled adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that was directed by Gurinder Chadha, director of the 2002 hit 'Bend It Like Beckham'. As Lalita Bakshi, the Indian equivalent of the strong-willed Elizabeth Bennett, Rai brought her star power and radiant beauty to her first major English-language film.

6. Did Aishwarya finish her graduation?

One of the most beautiful faces in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a college dropout too. She had always been a bright student and had reportedly scored 90% in HSC. Aishwarya went to Jai Hind college of Mumbai for a year but later switched to Raheja college of Arts to pursue architecture. She was still studying architecture when she got selected for the beauty pageant. The title put her on the fast track of the modelling business and fetched her lucrative contracts with PepsiCo, Inc, etc.

7. Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media?

Aishwarya is not on Twitter. But she does have a zillion fan pages dedicated to her. She joined Instagram this year on May 11. The actress is quite active on the photo-sharing app. She mostly shares family pictures with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

8. Is Aishwarya vegetarian ?

No, she is a non-vegetarian.Though almost everyone in her family is a vegetarian, Aishwarya loves Manglorean fish curry and chicken curry. This she has said in course of her various interviews with media.

9. What's the real eye-colour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Several people dispute that Aishwarya's real eye colour is brown as her eyes have appeared black or dark brown in most of her films. According to statistics supplied by Google in 2016, approximately 6,000 global Internet users per month type the phrase “Aishwarya Rai eyes” into their browsers each month. Aishwarya's online search figure is beaten only by the late Elizabeth Taylor, whose violet-coloured eyes draw 11,700 monthly searches.

As the number one living celebrity, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's eyes rank higher on Google search than those of Rihanna (4,400), Megan Fox (2,600), Lady Gaga (1,390), Angelina Jolie (1,480) and Kim Kardashian (1,880).

So, what is her real eye colour? Aishwarya's eyes are naturally green. “It accentuates more blue or more green accordingly, so I’d say the colour was grey-green, like the sea,” Aishwarya had once said in an interview. Her Madame Tussauds wax-statue is true to her real eye colour.

10. How many languages does Aishwarya Rai speak?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true linguist. The actress is well versed with not just one or two but six different languages that include Tulu, Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali.