BOLLYWOOD

OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Virat Kohli: 'I met him...'

Tamannaah Bhatia has now decided to address decades-old dating rumours, revealed if she was romantically involved with Virat Kohli or Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 09:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has always been in the news, not only for her films but also for her personal life decisions. Her love life has made headlines in tabloids and has been a favourite topic of gossip. Long before she dated Vijay Verma, the Baahubali actress was romantically linked with cricketer Virat Kohli. Recently, Tamannaah has finally broken the silence over decades-old dating rumours and revealed if she was ever involved with the star cricketer. 

Tamannaah Bhatia dated Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq

In 2010, the Aaj Ki Raat actress did an AD with Virat, and their photo went viral, sparking dating rumours. In an interview with Lallantop, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked if she was dating Virat, and she instantly said, "I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day," she said. “I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon." Not only Virat, but she was also linked with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. Rumours had it that Tamannaah was briefly married to Razzaq. Speaking about the same, she said, "Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq." 

Tamannaah turned to the camera, joined her hands, and clarified that they attended a jewellery store and they got clicked coincidentally. Calling it “so embarrassing," she added, "I’m sorry sir, aapke do-teen bachhe hain… I don’t know what your life is!" 

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma adhuri kahani

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were dating after the completion of Lust Stories. The couple made their relationship public in June 2023, but their first public appearance together that sparked dating rumours was at a New Year's party a few months earlier. After two years, Tamannaah and Vijay broke up in 2025. As per the reports, Tamannaah was eager to take the next step, while Vijay was not ready.

