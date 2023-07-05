Search icon
'OMG! She looks stunning': Rakhi Sawant looks unrecognisable in viral video from her debut film, netizens react

Rakhi Sawant looks gorgeous in the clip from her debut film Agnichakra that is now going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

'OMG! She looks stunning': Rakhi Sawant looks unrecognisable in viral video from her debut film, netizens react
Credit: r/BollyBlindsNGossip/Instagram

Bollywood and television actress Rakhi Sawant, who is also known as the entertainment queen, never fails to make headlines. She has always been vocal about everything including her personal life.

But do you know, the actress who is now a social media sensation was once a popular Bollywood actress. She started her acting career with the 1997 film Agnichakra. Now, a video from her debut film is going viral on social media in which Rakhi looks unrecognisable. She can be seen wearing a pink top.

Watch video:

Rakhi slaying since her debut in Agnichakra
by u/quizzardofozz in BollyBlindsNGossip

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Oh God, you gave her everything, still she went to the doctor!” The second one said, “I think her competitors or people who worked with her competitors purposely gave her this worst advice of getting surgeries done. They probably lied to her about her features being not good enough for the movies so that she would go ahead and ruin her face with surgeries..” The third one said, “She is literally so gorgeous. She needed no surgeries at all. I never knew she looked like this.”

The fourth one said, “She didn't need any surgery, she looks really good here.” The fifth one said, “She looks amazing here. Don’t know who suggested her to go for those awful surgeries.” The sixth one said, “watched the video like 3 times..... this is RAKHI SAWANT ..... omg.... she was... why all those surgeries? This business is mean man .... she doesn't have screen presence but she looks like a model ...”

The seventh one said, “I understood one thing - most people get surgery to cope with their inner issues, not to fix their faces. Otherwise, what's the point of fixing something that's not even bad.” The eighth one said, “Oh!! It’s shocking she is gorgeous!! Oh Rakhi you dint have ruined that beautiful charming face.”

