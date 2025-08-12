India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH
OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?
NASA's first-ever Moon rock heist: Meet man, who stole precious rocks worth Rs 1,841,757,120 due to...
Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason
Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet
Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...
Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'
Thaw in ties? India, China to resume direct flights after five years from...
BPH vs OVI, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 team: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI of Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles match
BOLLYWOOD
Kangana Ranaut returns insulting people. Reacting to Jaya Bachchan's outrage over the selfie incident, she called the veteran actress a 'fighting cock' and a 'spoilt, privileged woman'.
Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Jaya Bachchan's viral selfie incident, and went on to call the veteran actress a 'spoilt and privileged' woman. On Wednesday, the Guddi actress and Samajwadi Party's MP got furious at a fan who tried to take a selfie with her when she arrived at the Constitution Club, Delhi. Jaya lost her temper with the person, and with great force, she pushed him back, yelling at him, "Yeh kya kar rahe ho?" This incident has sparked headlines, and Kangana took this as the right opportunity to insult her political rival.
Kangana Ranaut on Jaya Bachchan's viral selfie incident
Hours after the incident video went viral, Kangana took to the Instagram stories and slammed the actress, calling her a fighting cock. Calling Jaya, the 'privileged' wife of Amitabh Bachchan, she wrote, "Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife." The Queen actress went on to mock the senior actor and politician, comparing her to a rooster. "That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Shame. Such disgrace and shame," Kangana wrote.
Here's Kangana Ranaut insulting Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan faces netizens' wrath after selfie incident
The seasoned actress and politician's latest outrage incident left the netizens in fumes. Several internet users slammed her and even advised people not to follow her. "Mujhe samaj nahi aata logo ko iske sath picture lene ka bhoot kyu hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Please, don’t ask any celebrity for pics, we are the ones who make them a celebrity. They can’t earn the title of celebrity without us. So treat them normal, that’s what they want. I don’t mean only this lady, in fact, everyone in Bollywood shouldn’t be treated special." On the acting front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.