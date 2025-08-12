OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'

Kangana Ranaut returns insulting people. Reacting to Jaya Bachchan's outrage over the selfie incident, she called the veteran actress a 'fighting cock' and a 'spoilt, privileged woman'.

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Jaya Bachchan's viral selfie incident, and went on to call the veteran actress a 'spoilt and privileged' woman. On Wednesday, the Guddi actress and Samajwadi Party's MP got furious at a fan who tried to take a selfie with her when she arrived at the Constitution Club, Delhi. Jaya lost her temper with the person, and with great force, she pushed him back, yelling at him, "Yeh kya kar rahe ho?" This incident has sparked headlines, and Kangana took this as the right opportunity to insult her political rival.

Kangana Ranaut on Jaya Bachchan's viral selfie incident

Hours after the incident video went viral, Kangana took to the Instagram stories and slammed the actress, calling her a fighting cock. Calling Jaya, the 'privileged' wife of Amitabh Bachchan, she wrote, "Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife." The Queen actress went on to mock the senior actor and politician, comparing her to a rooster. "That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Shame. Such disgrace and shame," Kangana wrote.

Here's Kangana Ranaut insulting Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan faces netizens' wrath after selfie incident

The seasoned actress and politician's latest outrage incident left the netizens in fumes. Several internet users slammed her and even advised people not to follow her. "Mujhe samaj nahi aata logo ko iske sath picture lene ka bhoot kyu hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Please, don’t ask any celebrity for pics, we are the ones who make them a celebrity. They can’t earn the title of celebrity without us. So treat them normal, that’s what they want. I don’t mean only this lady, in fact, everyone in Bollywood shouldn’t be treated special." On the acting front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.