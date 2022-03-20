OMG! 'Attack' star John Abraham has not eaten THIS from 27 years

John Abraham appeared on Shilpa Shetty's talk show 'Shape of You,' and he revealed many of his fitness secrets. During a 'true or false' segment, Shilpa asked John 'is it true that he didn't have kaju katli for 25 years.' John smiled at her and said 'it's false... he didn't have it for 27 years.'

John added that he stay far away from sweet, avoids aerated drinks, and believes that sugar is the biggest poison in the world. The 'Madras Cafe' actor thinks that the consumption of sugar is much more dangerous than cigarette smoking. On the show, John further asserted that it is 'uncertain and boring' that from 17-18 years, he has only taken 2-3 days off. The actor clarified that he is not promoting a rigorous work attitude and believes that everyone needs a break.

Shilpa even quipped John about not believing himself as 'handsome.' The 'Dhoom' calls the term 'subjective,' and said that it is a state of mind. According to him, If a person feels good on a certain day, he/she will feel nice. Abraham continued saying that he does not believe anybody can be handsome for the world. It depends.

The actor even discussed the 'insecurities' among artists and said that in their industry, they are all bound by a string called insecurity. Because of this insecurity, vanity comes into the picture and they do a lot for vanity. The actor stated that he and Shilpa have reached the stage where it does not matter how we look on the outside. But, it is more important, how we feel inside.

John was last seen in 'Satyameva Jayate 2,' and now he's geared up to lead the first instalment of action-thriller 'Attack' that stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. 'Attack' will release in cinemas on 1 April.