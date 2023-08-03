OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

OMG 2 trailer shows Akshay Kumar as a 'shivdoot' aiding Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his legal fight against his son's school.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s much awaited film OMG 2 was released on Thursday morning, after a brief postponement. The film, a sequel to Akshay’s 2012 hit, has been mired in controversies, due to the 27 cuts demanded by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the trailer has been liked by fans of the actor, with praise for both him and his co-star Pankaj Tripathi.

The trailer opens with the voice of Lord Shiva, directing his ox Nandi to find a messenger who will aid his disciple. We are then introduced to Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), who has sued himself. It is revealed that Kanti’s son Vivek was expelled by his school for some ‘immoral and vulgar’ act. Kanti, however, decides to sue the school. Helping him in his fight is a shivdoot (messenger of Lord Shiva), played by Akshay Kumar.

Fans have praised the trailer, predicting that the film will be a blockbuster. One comment read, “I never thought Akshay Kumar can portray the role of Lord Shivaa this good.” Addressing the controversy around the film, a fan wrote, “It makes me pretty emotional and super happy to finally see the trailer after a bunch of allegations around. The Screenplay seems so natural and feels so authentic with Shiva. No matter what I'll take my whole family to watch it and support this film on the grandest scale possible.” There were several comments praising the support cast, particularly Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil as well.

The trailer was earlier slated to be released on Wednesday morning but was delayed on account of the sudden death of famous art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. Akshay Kumar had shared the news of the postponement on social media, expressing his grief at Desai’s death as well.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Life is bliss until one day Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s son Vivek is blamed for immoral conduct and expelled from school. Overwhelmed, Kanti plans to leave town until a divine intervention leads him to seek justice by taking those responsible to court.”

Billed as a social comedy, OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and produced by Viacom18 Studio presents ​in association with Cape Of Good Films ​& Wakaoo Films. The film is releasing in theatres on August 11, where it will clash with another much-awaited sequel – Gadar 2.