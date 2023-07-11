Headlines

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

This superstar made debut at 13, got Rs 10 for 1st film, became top paid actress later, successful career ended due to..

‘Ajith Kumar is not a gentleman’ — Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses the actor of cheating: Here’s why

Jawan prevue bulldozes past 100 million views in just 24 hours, Shah Rukh Khan film shatters all Bollywood records

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

This superstar made debut at 13, got Rs 10 for 1st film, became top paid actress later, successful career ended due to..

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

10 Benefits of eating dry fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Day 2 of G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, delegates hold multiple sessions

‘There is a cry for help’: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, interacts with victims

PM Modi visits Odisha train accident site and Biden cheers $31.4-trillion debt ceiling deal, DNA News Wrap, June 03

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

Jawan prevue bulldozes past 100 million views in just 24 hours, Shah Rukh Khan film shatters all Bollywood records

Homecricket

cricket

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva avatar in OMG 2 has massively impressed audiences. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser of the satirical comedy film OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, was released by the makers on Monday, July 11. Akshay's avatar as Lord Shiva has impressed the netizens, who are praising the actor's dedication and transformation to portray his character.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "This #OMG2Teaser looks FANTASTIC. Wasn't expecting much yet it surprised me. Pankaj Tripathi & Akshay Kumar look good together on screen. But this time story is about a believer, so I hope writers don't expose their hypocrisy if they deviate from their last film's ideology."

Another netizen tweeted, "What a Blockbuster trailer it is. Haters bhi isme kami nahi nikal sakte (Even haters can't find faults in this). When Akshay Kumar sir as Mahadev comes out of the water and gives blessings to his bhakt it gave me chills throughout my body. Har Har Mahadev". "Everyone is telling it is a blockbuster teaser but I am telling about the physique of #AkshayKumar in the teaser which is superb this time. Complete Dedication as Mahadev", read another tweet. 

OMG 2 is the sequel of the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG – Oh My God! in which Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of Krishna Vasudev Yadav, who is revealed to be Lord Krishna in the end. Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Om Puri, Murli Sharma, and Govind Namdeo formed the rest of the cast.

The upcoming sequel will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer patriotic drama Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster of the same name. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was also slated to release on the same date but now has been postponed to December 1.

READ | OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva will protect his devotee Pankaj Tripathi, fans say 'this will be historic'

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Woman's attempt to steal peacock's eggs ends with lesson from father peacock, video goes viral

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

'53 minutes for 5.5 overs': Time wasting tactic in Duleep Trophy sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE