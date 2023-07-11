OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva avatar in OMG 2 has massively impressed audiences. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

The teaser of the satirical comedy film OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, was released by the makers on Monday, July 11. Akshay's avatar as Lord Shiva has impressed the netizens, who are praising the actor's dedication and transformation to portray his character.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "This #OMG2Teaser looks FANTASTIC. Wasn't expecting much yet it surprised me. Pankaj Tripathi & Akshay Kumar look good together on screen. But this time story is about a believer, so I hope writers don't expose their hypocrisy if they deviate from their last film's ideology."

Another netizen tweeted, "What a Blockbuster trailer it is. Haters bhi isme kami nahi nikal sakte (Even haters can't find faults in this). When Akshay Kumar sir as Mahadev comes out of the water and gives blessings to his bhakt it gave me chills throughout my body. Har Har Mahadev". "Everyone is telling it is a blockbuster teaser but I am telling about the physique of #AkshayKumar in the teaser which is superb this time. Complete Dedication as Mahadev", read another tweet.

Everyone is telling it as A Blockbuster Teaser but I am telling about the Physique of #AkshayKumar in the Teaser which is Super se Upar this time



Complete Dedication as Mahadev #OMG2Teaser pic.twitter.com/MtksNjp4wC — TA #OMG2on11thAugust (@Tirlovesha) July 11, 2023

What a Blockbuster trailer it is... Haters bhi isme kami nahi nikal sakte it is that superb.. When Akshay Kumar sir as Mahadev come out of water and Give blessings to his bhakt it gave me chills throughout my body. Har Har Mahadev #AkshayKumar #OMG2Teaser #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/KbIg5eEJAI — axay patel (@akki_dhoni) July 11, 2023

Look at the Picture :



The Moving Train represents the Whole World.



Meanwhile Mahadev is in the Ganges with the Moon on top.



WHAT A Blockbuster DETAILING #OMG2Teaser #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/h3DuCU1n9f — TA #OMG2on11thAugust (@Tirlovesha) July 11, 2023

The entry of Akshay Kumar, goosebumps stuff. Seems like he has nailed it to perfection as Lord Shiva. "Rakh Viswas Tu Hai Shiv Ka Das". Har Har Mahadev #OMG2Teaser pic.twitter.com/VU3ZEnrDUK — (@iromeostark) July 11, 2023

This #OMG2Teaser looks FANTASTIC



Wasn't expecting much yet it surprised me. @TripathiiPankaj & @akshaykumar look good together on screen. But this time story is about a believer, so i hope writers don't expose their hypocrisy if they deviate from their last film's ideology. pic.twitter.com/1tFkTJLOj8 — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) July 11, 2023

OMG 2 is the sequel of the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG – Oh My God! in which Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of Krishna Vasudev Yadav, who is revealed to be Lord Krishna in the end. Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Om Puri, Murli Sharma, and Govind Namdeo formed the rest of the cast.

The upcoming sequel will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer patriotic drama Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster of the same name. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was also slated to release on the same date but now has been postponed to December 1.



