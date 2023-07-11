OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva will protect his devotee Pankaj Tripathi, fans say 'this will be historic'

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, the satirical comedy OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam. The film will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Akshay Kumar unveiled the teaser of his next film OMG 2 on Monday, July 11, exactly a month ahead of its theatrical release on August 11. With a goosebumps-inducing background score, the teaser shows Akshay's Lord Shiva avatar, who has come to protect his devotee Pankaj Tripathi from all the obstacles in his life. Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, Akshay wrote, "Rakh vishwas (Keep faith). #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Fans have poured in their appreciation for the teaser as one of them wrote, "This will be historic. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi are two talented actors of Bollywood. Can't wait for this Blockbuster. Har Har Mahadev", while another added, "Positive vibes are coming from the teaser. Really good to see Akshay Kumar back as a bang".

OMG 2 is the sequel of the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG – Oh My God! in which Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of Krishna Vasudev Yadav, who is revealed to be Lord Krishna in the end. Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Om Puri, Murli Sharma, and Govind Namdeo formed the rest of the cast.

The upcoming sequel, which also stars Yami Gautam, will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer patriotic drama Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster of the same name. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was also slated to release on the same date but now has been postponed to December 1.

The two Hindi films will also face competition from two South films. Rajinikanth's action comedy Jailer, with a huge ensemble of Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar among others, hit theatres on August 10 and Chiranjeevi's action film Bholaa Shankar, which is the remake of Ajith Kumar's 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, will also arrive in theaters on August 11.



READ | OMG 2: Akshay Kumar drops new poster in his Lord Shiva avatar; fans say 'hope you won't repeat Adipurush'