Headlines

After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani makes big announcement to invest Rs 42700 crore in....

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film could have earned as much as Gadar 2 if not for censor board | Exclusive

Meet Indian woman, whose 347-room home is one of world's largest private residences, it hosted Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last and only post about son on Instagram, months before allegedly killing him

Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes youngest and first openly gay PM of France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani makes big announcement to invest Rs 42700 crore in....

Meet Indian woman, whose 347-room home is one of world's largest private residences, it hosted Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last and only post about son on Instagram, months before allegedly killing him

9 adorable childhood photos of Bollywood actors that will make you go awww

Benefits of ABC juice

8 health benefits of coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film could have earned as much as Gadar 2 if not for censor board | Exclusive

Sonu Sood turns director with Fateh, says film is tribute to cybercrime victims; see first look

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film could have earned as much as Gadar 2 if not for censor board | Exclusive

OMG 2 director Amit Rai opens up on learnings from 2023, the reception to the film, and run-ins with CBFC.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

article-main
OMG 2 and Gadar 2 released on the same day with the latter making three times as much money
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, was one of the few content-based Indian films from 2023 that made a mark at the box office. The courtroom drama based on sex education earned Rs 221 crore at the box office despite a host of controversies and run-ins with the censor board prior to release. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the film’s director Amit Rai looks back at his 2023 and the film, talking about the good, the bad, and the ugly.

OMG 2 was cut heavily by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), colloquially called the censor board, and eventually given an A-rating. But Rai does not want to dwell on all that. “I was able to get the film out in the manner I wanted. But yes, the censor did demotivate me a bit but it became a democratic film. Across the world, people from all sections of the society and all age groups saw it and their reaction proves that my efforts have succeeded. All we wanted to do was to start a conversation in the family, among the kids. I think we have been successful, to some extent, in doing that,” says the director.

OMG 2 released on August 11, the same day as another anticipated sequel Gadar 2. In the end, both films did well, with Gadar 2 shattering several box office records and minting Rs 691 crore. Talking about the negation of the ‘clash’, Rai says, “This is a good sign. The audience always existed but now they are telling us that if the content is good, this clash does not matter.”

The filmmaker says so many Hindi films working in 2023 is a good sign but laments that his film did not get a chance to utilise its full potential. “The year set a record for Hindi cinema in terms of footfalls, I believe. And I feel if my film did not have the A-certificate, this record would have been even bigger. I don’t know how much this film could have done. If it wasn’t an A-certificate film, then maybe it would have been neck and neck with Gadar 2, minting money at the box office, because families would have come for it. The censor board killed half of my family audience when they gave it the A-rating. The censor board hurt me financialy too and in terms of content as well. But those are bygones,” says the filmmaker.

Rai says he is entering 2024 with a hope and goal of doing better still. “This last year, like every other, taught me a lot. It told me that you have drawn this line on the sand with your film but now you must do something bigger and better next year. More importantly, it should be better quality because the competition is far stronger now. Now, you are competing with films from across the world for your viewer’s attention,” he says, before signing off.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maldives suspends three ministers over remarks against PM Modi

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Rohit-Virat return as BCCI announces India squad for Afghanistan T20Is; Hardik, SKY, Gaikwad miss out

Apple iPhone users begin to get share of Rs 37070 crore ‘Batterygate’ settlement, each user getting…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE