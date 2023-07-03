OMG 2: Akshay Kumar drops new poster in his Lord Shiva avatar; fans say 'hope you won't repeat Adipurush'

Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva in OMG 2/Twitter

Akshay Kumar unveiled the new poster of his satirical comedy OMG 2 on Monday, July 3. The actor's avatar as Lord Shiva has impressed the netizens as Kumar also confirmed the release date for the sequel as August 11 and shared that the teaser will be released soon.

OMG 2 is the sequel of the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG – Oh My God! in which Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of Krishna Vasudev Yadav, who is revealed to be Lord Krishna in the end. Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Om Puri, Murli Sharma, and Govind Namdeo formed the rest of the cast.

Fans also hoped that Akshay Kumar won't repeat the mistake of the recent controversial film Adipurush, which has been heavily criticised for its characterisation of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, and Ravana played by Prabhas, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan respectively. One fan wrote, "Hope you won't repeat Adipurush", while another added, "Ab Adirpurush ke baad Mahadev ke saath mazaak mat karna (Now don't joke with Mahadev after Adipurush)".

बस कुछ दिनों में…#OMG2 in theatres on August 11.

Teaser Drops Soon. pic.twitter.com/62oLCPKkCa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2023

The upcoming sequel, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer patriotic drama Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster of the same name. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was also slated to release on the same date but now has been postponed to December 1.

The two Hindi films will also face competition from two South films. Rajinikanth's action comedy Jailer, with a huge ensemble of Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar among others, and Chiranjeevi's action film Bholaa Shankar, which is the remake of Ajith Kumar's 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, will also arrive in theaters on August 11.



