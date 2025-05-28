Director Om Raut opened up on taking Dhanush on board to play the titular role of APJ Abdul Kalam in his biopic

Filmmaker Om Raut, who is currently at Cannes 2025, has announced his next movie — a biopic titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India. The film will tell the story of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, one of India’s most respected presidents and scientists. At the film festival, Raut also shared why he chose Dhanush for the lead role and what inspired him to make this film.

Talking about the project, Raut said, “The teachings of Dr. Kalam are instilled in every youth. I read his book Wings of Fire when I was in college, and I can say that everything I am doing today, and everything I aspire to be, is inspired by the teachings in that book. It changed my perspective on life, and that is exactly why I am standing here today.”

He also spoke about what made Dr. Kalam special: “I’ve always been deeply inspired by Dr. Kalam’s journey. From what I’ve observed, his life was anchored in three key aspects. The first is education. He was a great teacher who placed immense value on quality learning. Second is innovation, particularly indigenous innovation. He encouraged us to develop within our country. And the third is resilience. The willpower to stay committed to our purpose. I always wanted to make a film based on these principles. By God’s grace, producer Abhishek Agarwal approached me with the same idea. When he asked if I’d be interested, I told him I was already working on something similar. He flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and we discussed it in detail. Eventually, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, with whom I’ve worked on two previous films, came on board for this as well. This marks our third collaboration, and we’re moving ahead with full force.”

Explaining why he chose Dhanush to play Kalam, Raut said, “When portraying Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, it’s essential to capture not just his achievements, but also his spiritual journey and teachings. That’s the most challenging part of a biopic like this. And I don’t think there could have been a better choice than Dhanush to bring this spiritual and intellectual depth to life on screen. He is the perfect fit, and on behalf of my entire team, I thank him for choosing to be a part of this important project.”

Om Raut is known for successful films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Lokmanya. Now, he takes on the role of director for this important film. It’s being produced by Abhishek Agarwal, known for films like The Kashmir Files and Parmanu. The screenplay is written by Saiwyn Quadras, who also wrote for biopics like Neerja and Maidaan.

Kalam: The Missile Man of India will follow the inspiring life of Dr. Kalam — from his childhood in Rameswaram, to his time as a scientist, and finally to becoming the President of India. He is often remembered as the “People’s President” and the “Missile Man of India.”

