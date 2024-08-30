Twitter
Bollywood

Om Raut trolled for calling Prabhas 'flop-proof' star, saying Adipurush did well at box office: 'He doesn't want to...'

Om Raut's Adipurush featured Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was a massive flop at the box office despite earning close to Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 07:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Om Raut trolled for calling Prabhas 'flop-proof' star, saying Adipurush did well at box office: 'He doesn't want to...'
Om Raut and Prabhas/Instagram
Featuring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the 2023 mythological epic drama Adipurush was heavily criticised upon its release last year. The audience and critics bashed the film for its pedestrian dialogues, horrible visual effects, and caricaturish performances. Based on Ramayana, the movie is also one of the biggest flops in the history of Bollywood as the film was made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore and earned Rs 288 crore net in India and grossed Rs 393 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. 

In a recent interview, the film's director Om Raut said that Adipurush did well at the box office and called Prabhas a 'flop-proof' star. Talking to Amol Parchure on his YouTube channel, Om said, "A film's criticism and its box office performance are two different things. In the case of Adipurush, the revenue was huge. The film did Rs 70 crore in India alone on the first day. Our box office still did Rs 400 crore. So, the numbers were very large. It did so well at the box office. With Adipurush, there was a loss of perception, not a loss of revenue. If the perception was positive, if the perception was under control, we would’ve seen an exorbitant number, which we did not see. That was disappointing."

In the same interview, the filmmaker said that Salman Khan and Prabhas are 'flop-proof' stars. He stated, "Actors like Prabhas and Salman Khan are flop-proof stars. They have huge fan followings. Ups and downs cannot affect them, because the audiences’ love for them is beyond comprehension."

Om Raut's statement has been shared on the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip with a post titled, "Delusion: The New Oscar Category - Om Raut Nominated for Best Performance in Self Deception." In the comments section, he is being massively trolled. One of the netizens wrote, "He is just arrogant. He doesn't want to accept his mistake, and he did a s**t movie so he is talking about collections to save himself", while another added, "He is just delusional." "People will say any stupidity because nobody will ask them to show books of accounts as proof", read another comment.

Before Adipurush, Om Raut had made his Bollywood debut with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He won the National Film Award as the 2020 historical action film was named the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The movie also received two other National Awards for Best Actor to Ajay Devgn and Best Costume Design to Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla. 

READ | Not Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Salim-Javed; only person to win Filmfare Award for Sholay was...

