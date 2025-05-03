There is a word called 'delusional'. It seems like Om Raut isn't familiar with it. Thus, he made a bizarre statement about Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer disaster Adipurush, at WAVES Summit 2025.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush is considered as one of the worst cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. The movie was everything, but epic or entertaining. Moviegoers outrightly rejected this 'poorly made' Ramayana. FIRs were filed, a ban on movie was also demanded. Yet, the director of this film, Om Raut, isn't ready to accept Adipurush's failure, and still boasts about it.

Recently, Om Raut attended the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai. At the pannel discussion, Om Raut stated that before Adipurush was released, the Telugu rights were sold at Rs 120 crores. He further emphasised that filmmakers should tell local stroies with 'true heart' and it should be so strong that it connects with world (duh).

Om said, "Adipurush, before we even released, the Telugu market was sold for about 120 crores, I mean my distributor is somewhere here, maybe he can quote me for the number, but it was sold for that, pre-sold for that, so which means so many people actually saw the film, correct. So the need for an artist is to reach a wider audience, correct. So if we can make our local stories so strong and tell them with our true heart, it will resonate across the world and it will resonate everywhere and people will have market for it." If this isn't delusional, then what is it?

Om Raut's statement has received flack on the social media. Even if you watch the video closely, after Om Raut finishes speaking, he didn't receive any reaction or applause from the attendees, and you can sense the awkwardness on his face. Several netizens slammed him for making such a statement. A netizen wrote, "If we make our local stories strong and tell it with our heart, it will resonate across the world Says a guy who couldn't make a film that could resonate with his own people."

Another netizen wrote, "How can he be so delusional. Made a shitty film himself and saying honesty. I think Adipurush and Honesty doesn't got hand to hand." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai ko lagta hai kya bhai ne kya masterpiece banaya hai. Abhi tak manne ko taiyar nahi hai apni galti." For the unversed, Adipurush was made on the reported budget of Rs 450-500 crores, and it went on to gross only Rs 375 crores worldwide.