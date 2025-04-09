Om Puri's first wife, Seema Kapoor, discussed about their eight months marriage, and how her affairs destroyed her life, leading to loss of her child.

Late actor Om Puri's first wife, Seema Kapoor, recalled her turbulent married life with him, and why she had to end her marriage in eight months, despite being three months pregnant. Seema is the sister of actor Annu Kapoor, and professionally she was a dancer. Recently Seema appeared on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, and there she revealed what went wrong between her and Om Puri.

When Om Puri had an extramarital affair

During the shoot of the Hollywood film 'City of Joy', Puri started seeing journalist Nandita. Seema revealed that her close friend, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's first wife, the late Reenu Saluja and Sudhir Mishra knew about his affair, but they didn't inform her, thinking that he wasn't serious about Nandita. Seema further added that Om told her about his affair over a call, and told her that he wanted to get separated. "When I was in Delhi. He called me up and told me that he was seeing someone else, and my friends said that he was just seeking attention,” Seema said. She further added that Om Puri voiced very firmly about moving on from their relationship, but she was not ready to leave him.

When a pregnant Seema had to end her marriage

Seema said that after speaking to Om over the phone, she returned to Mumbai, and felt everything was normal. Om left the city for a shoot soon afterwards, and then she discovered his love letters. "I was shattered," Seema exclaimed. Despite her constant attempts, she had to leave him, because, "Puri sahab would drink too much, and Nandita would make a scene. One night, I decided to leave. I was three months pregnant." After the divorce, Seema got alimony of Rs 6 lakh. However, she refused Rs 25000 compensation from him, after she lost her child.

Seema recalled that after facing such a tragic loss, Om Puri didn't console her, but sent money through his secretary. "Forget consoling me. He sent Rs 25,000 via his secretary. I turned it down, and his secretary told me, ‘This ego is what is destroying you’. But what he thought was ego was just self-respect," Seema asserted. In his last years, Seema reconciled with Om after he apologised for his mistakes.