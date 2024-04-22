Twitter
This actor became homeless at 6, worked as labourer, washed dishes at tea stall, later gave Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Om Puri was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters, unfortunately, all his brothers and sisters died in their childhood due to a lack of proper medical facilities.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Om Puri (YouTube/Screenshot)
Om Puri was born in Ambala, Haryana, his father, Tek Chand Puri, was in the Indian Army and also worked in the railways. However, he had no birth certificate so his family was unsure of his birth date.

But his mother used to tell him that he was born after two days of Dussehra. His childhood was not very easy, today we will talk about his family and how he made himself a big name despite coming from an underprivileged background.

Om Puri was the youngest of his eight brothers and sisters, unfortunately, all his brothers and sisters died in their childhood due to lack of proper medical facilities. Only his elder brother Ved and Puri survived.

Of them, only Om and his elder brother Ved survived. The rest passed away As per reports, his father was put behind bars when he was a railway employee on allegations of theft of cement. After this, their family became homeless. During this time, his brother, Ved Prakash Puri, worked as a coolie (railway porter) while the actor worked in a local tea shop. He used to collect coal from nearby railway tracks to support his family during the tough days.

One thing that Puri didn’t leave was his studies, he continued to study and joined the National School of Drama in Delhi where he met Naseeruddin Shah who encouraged him to follow him to the Film and Television Institute of India in Poona (present-day Pune).

Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah together worked in 26 films. Their first film was Bhumika in 1977 while their last film together was Bolo Raam in 2009.

The actor passed away on 6th January 2017 after having a heart attack at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai. Some of his best films are Chachi 420 (1997), Hera Pheri (2000), Chor Machaye Shor (2002), Deewane Hue Pagal, Chup Chup Ke, Kismet Connection and Malamaal Weekly (2006) and Oh My God, Dhol and many more.

