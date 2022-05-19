Old video of Kartik Aaryan comparing Ariana Grande with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan resurfaces

File Photo

At the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was once again a show-stopper. On the red carpet, the actress, who landed on the French Riviera on May 17, wowed everyone in a black ensemble. In the midst of all, an old video of Kartik Aaryan comparing Ariana Grande to our Bollywood diva is currently making the rounds on the internet.

Kartik Aaryan is seen in a group video call with four other persons in the viral video. Tanmay Bhatt sees a tweet on the screen that features Aishwarya Rai in a green ensemble. Her hair is pulled back into a ponytail. "Aishwarya Grande (sic)," the user captioned the shot. A similar image of Ariana Grande sporting a green crop top and her distinctive high ponytail appears on the screen. "Oh, she does look like Ariana Grande," Tanmay comments. "Rather Ariana looks like Aishwarya Rai," Kartik Aaryan swiftly responds.



I love how Kartik Aryan said Aishwarya Rai is not looking like Ariana rather Ariana looking like Aishwarya. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/LD2zFtLaAt May 11, 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a familiar figure at Cannes, was also in attendance this year. The actress wore a black gown with a bunch of flowers on one side of her sleeve and one side of her gown to the renowned Cannes 2022 red carpet.



Due to the unique coronavirus pandemic, Cannes is returning after a two-year hiatus. On May 17, the 75th Cannes Film Festival began. Deepika Padukone wore a gold and black saree on the inaugural ceremony's red carpet. She is a member of the famous film festival's jury. Cannes is honouring Indian filmmaking this year. India has been named the first 'nation of honour' at Marche du Cinema, and a team from India, led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, walked the red carpet on the first day. AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, and Shekhar Kapur were among the members of the delegation.