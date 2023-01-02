Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Old video of SS Rajamouli calling Hrithik Roshan 'nothing in front of Prabhas' earns internet's ire: 'Not humble at all'

A 2009 video of SS Rajamouli saying that Hrithik Roshan is 'nothing in front of Prabhas' has angered a section of fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Old video of SS Rajamouli calling Hrithik Roshan 'nothing in front of Prabhas' earns internet's ire: 'Not humble at all'
SS Rajamouli compared Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan

An old clip of filmmaker SS Rajamouli hyping up Prabhas at the expense of Hrithik Roshan has the internet divided. The clip, from 2009, includes a section of the filmmaker’s speech at the audio launch of Prabhas’ film Billa and shows Rajamouli comparing him with Hrithik. After it was recently posted on Reddit, many criticized the filmmaker for the remark.

The clip was shared on the subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip on Monday afternoon. It shows Rajamouli on stage at the event from 2009, talking about the film. Speaking in Telugu, he says, “When Dhoom 2 released two years ago, I wondered why only Bollywood can make such quality films. Don’t we have heroes like Hrithik Roshan? I just saw the songs, poster and trailer of Billa, and I can only say one thing. Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to Hollywood level.”

Reacting to the comment, one Reddit user wrote, “SSR was definitely saying that to hype up the fans. I'm sure he doesn't believe that as well.” Others criticized the filmmaker saying Prabhas was not an established star at the time while Hrithik had already delivered multiple solo hits. “I always thought Rajamouli was very humble in his statements but this one says otherwise,” commented one. However, a few defended the filmmaker too. One user wrote, “He's just saying it to hype the prabhas and the movie.”

Billa was a remake of Rajinikanth’s 1980 hit of the same name, which was itself a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 hit Don. The action thriller had Prabhas in a double role, and also starred Anushka Shetty, Hansika Motwani, Namitha, Krishnam Raju, and Rahman. The film did not succeed at the box office, earning only Rs 26 crore.

Rajamouli eventually directed Prabhas in the Baahubali series, which ended up as India’s highest-grossing film franchise. The actor has since crossed over to Bollywood too with films like Saaho and the upcoming pan-India epic Adipurush.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 562 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.