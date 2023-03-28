Old video of Ranveer Singh flirting with Deepika Padukone in front of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma goes viral: Watch

Credit: Anushka Sharm-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of the most loved couples in the industry, never fail to express their love for each other. Now, a video of Ranveer Singh is going viral in which he can be seen flirting with Deepika in front of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is going viral.

In the clip, Deepika can be elegantly saying the dialogue “agar aap kisi cheez ko sacche dil se chaaho to puri kaaynaat use aapse milane me lag jati hai.” The moment she completed the dialogue, Ranveer said, “mujhse pucho, iski guarantee de sakta hu main.” Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be seen smiling.

Watch:

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and praised Deepika Padukone for her appearance at Oscars 2023. She shared the video of Deepika and wrote, “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.”

Deepika Padukone made it to the Academy Awards stage to give a special shoutout to RRR’s power-packed song Naatu Naatu which has now won the Oscar for Orginal Song category. Before Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava earned a standing ovation for their electrifying performance, Deepika announced the performance and even gave a special mention briefing the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film`s anti-colonialist themes, it`s also a total banger!"

She added, "It’s earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don’t you’re about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

