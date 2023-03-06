Old video of Neha Sharma wearing hot pink cut out gown with plunging neckline goes viral: Watch

Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma has not done many Bollywood films but she is still one of the most popular actors and is known for her hot and bold photos on Instagram. Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Crook in 2010. Neha Sharma often shares hot photos on the internet which go viral.

One of Neha Sharma's old videos is currently going viral on social media. The reel seems to be from a vacation and Neha can be seen having a good time.

Check out the video here

In the video, Neha Sharma can be seen wearing a sexy baby pink cut-out gown perfect for the beach. The gown is flowy and has intricate detailing on the neck which is set low. To complete her look, Neha Sharma chose a natural makeup look with rosy cheeks and a lip stain. She kept her hair open and adorned them with natural flowers to complete her glam.

The background of the video also has a soothing tune to it from the song Meherbaan from the Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang.

So far, the video has thousands of views and comments on it. Netizens have also praised Neha Sharma's glamorous look. One user wrote, "Beauty," while another commented, "You are so pretty and the song is my fav."